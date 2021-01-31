Stefan J. Murry Sells 3,000 Shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Stock

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,904. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ AAOI opened at $11.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.47. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $17.57.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $76.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.52 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 34.83% and a negative return on equity of 11.67%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 8.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 7.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 12.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 9.1% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. 47.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AAOI shares. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.29.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

