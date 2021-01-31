Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Stake Lowered by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.12% of Steel Dynamics worth $9,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 8,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 38,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 23,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 79,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $34.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.98 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.13.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

