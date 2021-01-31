Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Given Buy Rating at Tigress Financial

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Tigress Financial in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SBUX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Starbucks from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.85.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $1.34 on Friday, hitting $96.81. 8,203,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,516,383. The company has a market capitalization of $113.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $107.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.77.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Starbucks news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $372,830.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,791.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 269,489 shares of company stock valued at $26,173,565. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,278 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,397 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,603,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 43,415 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.