Starbase Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3,330.00 (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 31st. In the last week, Starbase has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. Starbase has a market cap of $278,842.29 and $3,330.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Starbase token can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00068793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.96 or 0.00920542 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00057061 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005943 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,494.82 or 0.04468224 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000187 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00031970 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00020348 BTC.

Starbase Profile

Starbase (STAR) is a token. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Starbase is starbase.co . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Starbase Token Trading

Starbase can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

