Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLL.V) (CVE:SLL) Price Target Increased to C$4.75 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLL.V) (CVE:SLL) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from C$3.25 to C$4.75 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of CVE:SLL opened at C$3.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$3.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$512.25 million and a P/E ratio of -32.28. Standard Lithium Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.39 and a 12-month high of C$4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.44.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLL.V) (CVE:SLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 27th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Standard Lithium Ltd. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project where it operates approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases located in south-western Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp.

