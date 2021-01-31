Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SLFPF. Morgan Stanley upgraded Standard Life Aberdeen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. HSBC upgraded Standard Life Aberdeen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get Standard Life Aberdeen alerts:

OTCMKTS SLFPF remained flat at $$3.55 during mid-day trading on Friday. Standard Life Aberdeen has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $4.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average of $3.31.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.