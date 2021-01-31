Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) (LON:SGC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $54.81

Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) (LON:SGC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $54.81 and traded as high as $75.80. Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) shares last traded at $74.00, with a volume of 778,170 shares.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) from GBX 60 ($0.78) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 62 ($0.81) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.78) price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 74.50 ($0.97).

Get Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £407.58 million and a PE ratio of -27.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,055.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 76.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 54.81.

In related news, insider Ray O’Toole acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 77 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of £2,310 ($3,018.03). Insiders acquired a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $633,000 in the last ninety days.

Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) Company Profile (LON:SGC)

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.