STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Major Shareholder Sells $29,441,588.51 in Stock

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 278,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $29,441,588.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Broadwood Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 26th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 347,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $35,508,510.00.

On Tuesday, January 12th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 60,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $5,356,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA opened at $102.58 on Friday. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $23.20 and a 1 year high of $108.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 539.92 and a beta of 1.09.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $47.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on STAA shares. Sidoti cut STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Benchmark cut STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on STAAR Surgical from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STAA. Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the third quarter worth about $56,860,000. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,954,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 10.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,343,851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $189,128,000 after purchasing an additional 313,007 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 158.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 468,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,486,000 after purchasing an additional 286,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,808,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

