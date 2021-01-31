SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Receives GBX 385 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 385 ($5.03).

SSPG has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on SSP Group in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 335 ($4.38) price objective for the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of SSPG stock opened at GBX 289.80 ($3.79) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,104.31. The firm has a market cap of £1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 328.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 262.94. SSP Group has a 12-month low of GBX 136.80 ($1.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 687 ($8.98).

In other news, insider Mike Clasper purchased 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 323 ($4.22) per share, with a total value of £100,130 ($130,820.49). Insiders acquired a total of 31,104 shares of company stock worth $10,038,138 over the last quarter.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It operates approximately 550 brands in approximately 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

