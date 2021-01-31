Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $210.36.

A number of research firms have commented on SPLK. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Splunk from $270.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

Shares of SPLK opened at $165.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Splunk has a twelve month low of $93.92 and a twelve month high of $225.89. The company has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.07 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.12 and a 200 day moving average of $190.90.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.16). Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The company had revenue of $559.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Splunk will post -4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 16,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total value of $2,659,316.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,827,599.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total transaction of $92,051.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,614 shares in the company, valued at $3,698,155.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,245 shares of company stock worth $6,042,901. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

