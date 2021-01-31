Spectrum (SPT) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. Spectrum has a market capitalization of $12,962.84 and $4,869.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectrum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Spectrum has traded 41.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Spectrum alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.51 or 0.00389593 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000091 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000221 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003391 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003654 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Spectrum Profile

Spectrum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com . Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Buying and Selling Spectrum

Spectrum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.