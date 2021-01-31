SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Stake Lowered by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF makes up about 5.3% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Northwest Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.26% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF worth $7,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLYV. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 713.6% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 164.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 532.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.37. 270,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,329. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $34.77 and a twelve month high of $74.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.00.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

