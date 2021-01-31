SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Shares Acquired by Bray Capital Advisors

Bray Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 112.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,340 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,988,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $443,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF stock opened at $86.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.46. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $57.85 and a 12 month high of $107.88.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

