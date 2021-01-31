Spartan Protocol Trading Down 3.6% Over Last 7 Days (SPARTA)

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 30th. Spartan Protocol has a total market cap of $13.83 million and $3.27 million worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Spartan Protocol has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. One Spartan Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000645 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002922 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 53.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00048182 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.77 or 0.00130648 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00066666 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.83 or 0.00262116 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00064351 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,077.13 or 0.90684445 BTC.

Spartan Protocol Token Profile

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 62,509,507 tokens. The official website for Spartan Protocol is spartanprotocol.org . The official message board for Spartan Protocol is medium.com/@spartanprotocol

Buying and Selling Spartan Protocol

