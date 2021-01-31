SparkPoint (SRK) Hits Market Capitalization of $14.30 Million

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. In the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded down 29.8% against the US dollar. One SparkPoint coin can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SparkPoint has a total market capitalization of $14.30 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SparkPoint Coin Profile

SparkPoint (SRK) is a coin. It was first traded on March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,369,116,725 coins. The official message board for SparkPoint is medium.com/theecosystem . The official website for SparkPoint is sparkpoint.io . SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

