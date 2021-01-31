Spark Power Group Inc. (SPG.TO) (TSE:SPG) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Spark Power Group Inc. (SPG.TO) (TSE:SPG) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have C$2.75 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$2.25. Raymond James also issued estimates for Spark Power Group Inc. (SPG.TO)’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

TSE SPG opened at C$2.74 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.58. Spark Power Group Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.00 and a 52 week high of C$2.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.27. The stock has a market cap of C$127.46 million and a P/E ratio of 65.24.

Get Spark Power Group Inc. (SPG.TO) alerts:

Spark Power Group Inc. (SPG.TO) (TSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$61.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$60.03 million. On average, research analysts expect that Spark Power Group Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, and electronic repair under the New Electric and 3-Phase brands; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as medium and high voltage management, insulating fluid lab, equipment installation, sub-station construction, power Â’on', thermography, power systems engineering, power line construction and maintenance, and commissioning under the Pelikan, Rondar, Tal Trees, Tiltran, and Orbis Engineering brands.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Power Group Inc. (SPG.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Power Group Inc. (SPG.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.