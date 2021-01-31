S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at $989,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 111.6% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPGI. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.71.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total value of $2,376,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,472,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $317.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $319.64 and its 200-day moving average is $341.09. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.05 and a 52-week high of $379.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.12%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.