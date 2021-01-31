Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) Short Interest Update

Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the December 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Solvay in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Solvay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Solvay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Solvay in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded Solvay to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Solvay currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of SOLVY stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,833. Solvay has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.91.

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Materials, Advanced Formulations, Performance Chemicals, and Corporate & Business Services. The Advanced Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

