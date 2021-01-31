Solvay (OTCMKTS:SVYSF) Shares Down 9.9%

Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SVYSF) shares traded down 9.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $112.54 and last traded at $112.54. 321 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.84.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.65.

Solvay Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SVYSF)

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Materials, Advanced Formulations, Performance Chemicals, and Corporate & Business Services. The Advanced Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

