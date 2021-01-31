Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) Earns Hold Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $2.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Soligenix from $7.25 to $5.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Get Soligenix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SNGX opened at $1.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.91. The firm has a market cap of $48.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.42. Soligenix has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $3.54.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. Soligenix had a negative net margin of 567.04% and a negative return on equity of 328.25%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Soligenix will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNGX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Soligenix by 54.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 11,686 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soligenix during the third quarter valued at $160,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Soligenix by 51.3% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 8,548 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Soligenix by 1,086.1% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 135,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 124,334 shares during the period. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Soligenix by 25.0% during the third quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 9.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Soligenix

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Soligenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soligenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.