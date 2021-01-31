SolGold Plc (OTCMKTS:SLGGF) Short Interest Update

SolGold Plc (OTCMKTS:SLGGF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 987,700 shares, an increase of 71.6% from the December 31st total of 575,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 35.9 days.

SolGold stock remained flat at $$0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,350. SolGold has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.41.

SolGold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Alpala project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador, as well as holds tenements across central and southeast Queensland, Australia and Solomon Islands.

