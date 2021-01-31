SolGold Plc (OTCMKTS:SLGGF) Short Interest Update

SolGold Plc (OTCMKTS:SLGGF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 987,700 shares, an increase of 71.6% from the December 31st total of 575,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 35.9 days.
SolGold stock remained flat at $$0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,350. SolGold has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.41.
About SolGold
