Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,100 shares, a drop of 37.7% from the December 31st total of 138,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

A number of research firms have commented on SEYMF. UBS Group lowered shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Societe Generale cut shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of SEYMF opened at $30.60 on Friday. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a 52 week low of $15.09 and a 52 week high of $34.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.80.

Solaria EnergÃ­a y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company develops, owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants with a total generation capacity of approximately 360 MW in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. It also offers solar power plant custom operation and maintenance services.

