SnowSwap (SNOW) Trading Up 116.5% Over Last Week

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded up 30.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. SnowSwap has a market cap of $16.48 million and approximately $5.91 million worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SnowSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $83.47 or 0.00243582 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded 116.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002922 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 53.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00048182 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.77 or 0.00130648 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00066666 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.83 or 0.00262116 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00064351 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,077.13 or 0.90684445 BTC.

SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,371 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here

SnowSwap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

