Smith Salley & Associates Purchases 111 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 140.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 127.0% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $321.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $347.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $371.25. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 47.38%.

LMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.00.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

