Smith Salley & Associates Has $15.28 Million Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 203,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,255 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy comprises about 1.5% of Smith Salley & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $15,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LNZ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $9,866,000. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.4% during the third quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 25,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Bank increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 27,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 49,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 183,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,786,000 after acquiring an additional 21,396 shares during the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

In related news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $3,793,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 901,144 shares in the company, valued at $68,369,795.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $72.89 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $57.79 and a one year high of $90.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,644.50, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

A number of analysts recently commented on D shares. TheStreet downgraded Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp raised Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.58.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.