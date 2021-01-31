Smith Salley & Associates Has $1.90 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,632 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 145.1% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,517 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 9,271 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $3,772,000. Finally, Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $519.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $528.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $509.99. The company has a market cap of $321.63 billion, a PE ratio of 85.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $180.68 and a twelve month high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress purchased 200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $536.95 per share, with a total value of $107,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total value of $192,425.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435 in the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. 140166 lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $510.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $550.27.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.