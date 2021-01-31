Smith Salley & Associates Grows Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Linde were worth $10,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Linde by 1,633.3% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Linde by 714.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Linde by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Linde during the third quarter valued at $42,000. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LIN opened at $245.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $146.71 and a 12-month high of $274.58.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.45%.

In related news, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $6,119,118.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 117,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,964,487.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total value of $14,722,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,817 shares in the company, valued at $121,416,307.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LIN. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Linde from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.00.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

