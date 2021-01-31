Smith Salley & Associates Boosts Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $989,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in S&P Global by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total value of $2,376,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,704 shares in the company, valued at $49,472,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPGI. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $330.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.71.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $317.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.05 and a fifty-two week high of $379.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

