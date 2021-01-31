SmartMesh (SMT) Price Up 15% This Week

SmartMesh (CURRENCY:SMT) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 31st. One SmartMesh token can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. SmartMesh has a market cap of $3.96 million and approximately $401,072.00 worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SmartMesh has traded up 15% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SmartMesh Token Profile

SmartMesh (CRYPTO:SMT) is a token. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,340,519,343 tokens. SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh and its Facebook page is accessible here . SmartMesh’s official website is smartmesh.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The SmartMesh is a blockchain-based IoT protocol that enables smartphones, onboard devices and others to connect to each other without the Internet. The SmartMesh team will leverage the Ethererum blockchain to provide a faster, resilient, and a decentralized network with higher bandwidth than the Internet. The SmartMesh token (SMT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase products and services in the SmartMesh network, and also to encourage the SmartMesh node contributors. “

SmartMesh Token Trading

