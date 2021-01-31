SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) PT Raised to $16.00

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Citigroup from $12.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on SLM from $10.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on SLM from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised SLM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on SLM from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. SLM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.07.

Get SLM alerts:

Shares of SLM stock opened at $13.88 on Friday. SLM has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $14.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.80 and a 200 day moving average of $9.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.40.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.80. SLM had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SLM will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 23.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in SLM by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of SLM by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of SLM by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 193,952 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SLM by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in SLM by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.