Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) PT Raised to $245.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $200.00 to $245.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 44.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SWKS. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.24.

SWKS opened at $169.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.58. Skyworks Solutions has a 1-year low of $67.90 and a 1-year high of $188.34. The company has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.71, for a total value of $156,286.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,627.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $951,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,598.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,794 shares of company stock worth $8,500,206. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 810.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 100.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

