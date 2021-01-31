Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target Increased to $188.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $188.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on SWKS. Bank of America lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.24.

SWKS stock opened at $169.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions has a 12 month low of $67.90 and a 12 month high of $188.34.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total value of $152,940.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,989. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 13,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $1,886,322.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,962.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,794 shares of company stock worth $8,500,206. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,979 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,566 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,792 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 236,816 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,193,000 after buying an additional 16,026 shares during the period. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

