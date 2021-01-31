Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.80.

SI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

NYSE SI opened at $93.06 on Friday. Silvergate Capital has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $102.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.17 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.37.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 6.45%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Silvergate Capital will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott A. Reed sold 426,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $17,059,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul D. Colucci sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $300,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 505,148 shares of company stock valued at $20,133,188.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 300.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 701.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. 56.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

