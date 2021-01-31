Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (SVB.TO) (TSE:SVB) Shares Gap Up to $0.72

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (SVB.TO) (TSE:SVB)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.72, but opened at $0.89. Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (SVB.TO) shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 7,015 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of C$31.81 million and a P/E ratio of -10.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.57.

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (SVB.TO) Company Profile (TSE:SVB)

Silver Bull Resources, Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, develops, and explores for mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc deposits. Its principal project is 100% owned and operated the Sierra Mojada property comprising 20 concessions covering an area of 4,715 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico.

