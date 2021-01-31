Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) will announce $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the highest is $0.76. Silicon Laboratories reported earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $2.93. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Silicon Laboratories.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.31. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $221.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.08 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLAB. Zacks Investment Research cut Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $121.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.11.

In other news, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 5,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $692,626.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 426,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,181,578. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total transaction of $179,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,069 shares of company stock worth $1,216,348 over the last three months. 2.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter worth $1,891,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 608.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 36,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 31,700 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $593,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1,349.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 77,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,617,000 after purchasing an additional 72,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLAB opened at $131.17 on Tuesday. Silicon Laboratories has a 12-month low of $65.09 and a 12-month high of $144.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.99 and its 200 day moving average is $111.17. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 437.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

