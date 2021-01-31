Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) (TSE:SMT) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.26

Shares of Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) (TSE:SMT) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.26 and traded as high as $4.30. Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 71,854 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SMT shares. CIBC raised their price target on Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.80 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$4.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.19, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of C$651.20 million and a PE ratio of 32.00.

Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) (TSE:SMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The mining company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$97.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$110.56 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sierra Metals Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) Company Profile (TSE:SMT)

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

