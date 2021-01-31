Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) Given a €47.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2021 // Comments off

Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) has been given a €47.00 ($55.29) target price by equities research analysts at Independent Research in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.56% from the stock’s previous close.

SHL has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €46.40 ($54.59) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €44.54 ($52.40).

SHL opened at €46.28 ($54.45) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €42.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €40.12. Siemens Healthineers AG has a 52-week low of €28.50 ($33.53) and a 52-week high of €47.27 ($55.61).

Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Analyst Recommendations for Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL)

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.