Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) Given a €47.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) has been given a €47.00 ($55.29) target price by equities research analysts at Independent Research in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.56% from the stock’s previous close.

SHL has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €46.40 ($54.59) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €44.54 ($52.40).

SHL opened at €46.28 ($54.45) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €42.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €40.12. Siemens Healthineers AG has a 52-week low of €28.50 ($33.53) and a 52-week high of €47.27 ($55.61).

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

