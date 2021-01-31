Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a growth of 65.2% from the December 31st total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $8.22. 129,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,438. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.14. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $9.69.
About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy
