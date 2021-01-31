Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a growth of 65.2% from the December 31st total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $8.22. 129,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,438. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.14. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $9.69.

About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

