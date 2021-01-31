Sidoti Downgrades PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) to Neutral

Sidoti downgraded shares of PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

PetMed Express stock opened at $38.20 on Wednesday. PetMed Express has a 1 year low of $21.20 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.93. The firm has a market cap of $774.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 0.70.

Get PetMed Express alerts:

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The business had revenue of $65.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.81 million. PetMed Express had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 9.82%. PetMed Express’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Korn sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Also, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,826,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,708,300 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PETS. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 157.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PetMed Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of PetMed Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 9,448.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of PetMed Express during the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PetMed Express Company Profile

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for PetMed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetMed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.