Short Interest in Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) Expands By 175.0%

Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 175.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Yokogawa Electric in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:YOKEY opened at $42.38 on Friday. Yokogawa Electric has a twelve month low of $17.21 and a twelve month high of $44.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.53.

Yokogawa Electric Corporation provides industrial automation and test and measurement solutions in Japan, Southeast Asia, Far East, China, India, Europe, Russia, North America, the Middle East, Africa, and Middle and South America. It operates through three segments: Industrial Automation and Control Business, Test and Measurement Business, and Aviation and Other Businesses.

