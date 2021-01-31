Short Interest in Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Rises By 266.7%

Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 266.7% from the December 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Vinci from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vinci currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Vinci alerts:

VCISY traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.10. 86,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,225. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.71. Vinci has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $28.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 46 airports worldwide.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.