Short Interest in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Increases By 140.0%

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,200 shares, a growth of 140.0% from the December 31st total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

NASDAQ:VSDA opened at $38.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.55. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $40.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 26.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 357,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,985,000 after acquiring an additional 74,834 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 116.6% in the 3rd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 54,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 29,136 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 416,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,116,000 after purchasing an additional 28,206 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $901,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 209,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,584,000 after buying an additional 14,817 shares during the period.

