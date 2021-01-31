Short Interest in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Expands By 127.9%

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a growth of 127.9% from the December 31st total of 785,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,344,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX opened at $58.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.42. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $53.89 and a 1-year high of $58.77.

