Short Interest in TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) Rises By 127.9%

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,900 shares, an increase of 127.9% from the December 31st total of 45,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 804,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TransGlobe Energy stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,301,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,499 shares during the quarter. FMR LLC owned 1.79% of TransGlobe Energy worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

TGA opened at $1.04 on Friday. TransGlobe Energy has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $75.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.64.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $16.86 million during the quarter.

TransGlobe Energy Company Profile

TransGlobe Energy Corp. engages in exploration, development, production, and acquisition of properties. Its activities include the operation of Harmattan; West Gharib, West Bakr, and North West Gharib in Egypt-Eastern Desert; and South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra in Egypt-Western Desert; and oil marketing.

