Short Interest in Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) Declines By 78.3%

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,200 shares, a drop of 78.3% from the December 31st total of 628,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 214,876,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SEGI remained flat at $$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. 20,809,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,290,576. Sycamore Entertainment Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02.

About Sycamore Entertainment Group

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc, a motion picture distribution and marketing company, specializes in acquisition, distribution, and the development of marketing campaigns for feature films in the United States and internationally. Its activities include film acquisitions, publicity, print advertising, billboard advertising, film distribution, and online marketing.

