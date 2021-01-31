Short Interest in Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) Declines By 78.3%

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,200 shares, a drop of 78.3% from the December 31st total of 628,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 214,876,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SEGI remained flat at $$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. 20,809,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,290,576. Sycamore Entertainment Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02.
About Sycamore Entertainment Group
