Short Interest in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) Grows By 59.4%

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, an increase of 59.4% from the December 31st total of 1,010,000 shares. Currently, 9.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNSS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.48. 952,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,458,047. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.03. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $11.30.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. Research analysts forecast that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.67.

About Sunesis Pharmaceuticals

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted inhibitors for the treatment of hematologic and solid cancers. Its lead product candidate is vecabrutinib, a non-covalent inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia, mantle cell lymphoma, and other B-cell malignancies.

