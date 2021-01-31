Short Interest in Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) Drops By 63.6%

Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 63.6% from the December 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Signify in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Signify from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Signify in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Signify in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

OTCMKTS:PHPPY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.11. 223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,388. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.77. Signify has a one year low of $8.12 and a one year high of $25.54.

Signify N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Lamps, LED, Professional, and Home. The company offers various light-emitting diode (LED) lamps, including spots, bulbs, and tubes for the professional and consumer channels; and LED electronic components, such as LED drivers and LED modules for luminaire original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), as well as for professional luminaire applications in the retail, office, and outdoor segments.

