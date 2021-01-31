Short Interest in Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Declines By 66.7%

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

SSNLF remained flat at $$44.20 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226 shares, compared to its average volume of 100. Samsung Electronics has a 52 week low of $1,400.00 and a 52 week high of $2,450.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.08. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 3.89.

Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $56.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.93 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Samsung Electronics will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Samsung Electronics in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and selling of electronics and computer peripherals. The company operates through following business divisions: Consumer Electronics, Information Technology & Mobile Communications and Device Solutions. The Consumer Electronics business division provides cable television, monitor, printer, air-conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines and medical devices.

