Short Interest in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) Expands By 77.6%

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 512,400 shares, an increase of 77.6% from the December 31st total of 288,500 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 187,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Ryerson by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 7,271 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 88,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

RYI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ryerson from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.38.

RYI stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $12.34. The company had a trading volume of 133,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,807. Ryerson has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $18.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.96. The stock has a market cap of $470.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.57 and a beta of 1.80.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.27. Ryerson had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $831.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.07 million. Research analysts forecast that Ryerson will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

