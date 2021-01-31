Short Interest in Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) Declines By 64.7%

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 237,900 shares, a drop of 64.7% from the December 31st total of 674,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 35.5 days.
OTCMKTS:PIAIF traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.97. The stock had a trading volume of 614 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,732. Ping An Insurance has a twelve month low of $8.78 and a twelve month high of $13.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.25.
About Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China
