Short Interest in Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) Declines By 64.7%

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 237,900 shares, a drop of 64.7% from the December 31st total of 674,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 35.5 days.

OTCMKTS:PIAIF traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.97. The stock had a trading volume of 614 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,732. Ping An Insurance has a twelve month low of $8.78 and a twelve month high of $13.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.25.

About Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

